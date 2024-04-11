TWO Liskeard Young Farmers have laced up their boots and jetted off to Ireland this week to take part in a charity walking challenge.
Louise and Will have joined 50 other young farmer members from all over Cornwall to take part in the organisation's annual ‘WotNot’ challenge which will see them take on ‘Edyvean’s Expedition’.
The group are walking 85 miles along the Wicklow Way, starting at Clonegal and finishing in Dublin.
They are currently 70 miles in.
It was reported that after a nine hour flight delay and a de tour to Bristol Airport Will and Louise finally arrived in Ireland a few days ago to take on the challenge.
This year the Cornwall Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs are raising money for The Sensory Trust and The Sunrise Appeal.