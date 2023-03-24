New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Anglo Asia at 2 The Parade, Helston, Cornwall; rated on March 2
• Rated 4: Lost Surfers Cocktail Cafe at Unit 11, Pannier Market, Fore Street, Callington; rated on March 2
• Rated 4: Valley View Restaurant at Carnon Downs Garden Centre, Quenchwell Road, Carnon Downs, Truro; rated on March 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: The Bulls Head (Cornwall) LTD at Bulls Head, 38 Fore Street, Callington, Cornwall; rated on March 2
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 2: Jade Garden at 53 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on March 2
• Rated 1: Ganges at Ganges Tandoori Restaurant, St Clement Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on March 2