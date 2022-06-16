Food hygiene ratings given to six Cornwall establishments

Food hygiene ratings given to six Cornwall establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Delaware CP School at Delaware County Primary School, Albaston, Gunnislake, Cornwall; rated on May 25
• Rated 3: The Cove Eating House at Piskey Cove, 3 The Square, Pentewan, St Austell; rated on May 25
• Rated 3: The Himalayan Spice at Himalayan Spice, 4 Castle Street, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on May 25
• Rated 2: Butcher's Bistro at 26 Cliff Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on May 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: The London Inn at Kilkhampton, Bude, Cornwall; rated on May 25
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Taste Of India at 23 - 25 High Cross Street, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on May 25