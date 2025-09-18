New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Cafe Limelight at Bude And Stratton Town Council, The Parkhouse Centre, The Wharf, Bude; rated on August 27
• Rated 4: Hevva! At 33 High Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on August 27
• Rated 4: Polpeor Cafe at Lizard Point, The Lizard, Helston, Cornwall; rated on August 27
It means that of Cornwall's 1,654 similar establishments with ratings, 1,387 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.