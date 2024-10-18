New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: The Loom Room at Rear Of 34 Molesworth Street, Trevanson Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on September 26

• Rated 3: Lamorran Gardens at Lamorran House, Upper Castle Road, St Mawes, Truro; rated on September 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: Treguth Inn at Holywell Bay, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on September 25

• Rated 3: The Victory Inn at Victory Hill, St Mawes, Truro, Cornwall; rated on September 26