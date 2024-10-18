New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: The Loom Room at Rear Of 34 Molesworth Street, Trevanson Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on September 26
• Rated 3: Lamorran Gardens at Lamorran House, Upper Castle Road, St Mawes, Truro; rated on September 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs: