New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Seahorse Catering at Newquay Conservative Club, Cheltenham Place, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on July 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: White Hart Hotel at The White Hart, The Square, St Keverne, Helston; rated on July 30

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Caffa Mill Takeaway at Caffa Mill Car Park, Station Road, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on July 30

• Rated 1: St Dennis Kebab House at 57 Fore Street, St Dennis, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on July 30