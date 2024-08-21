New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Seahorse Catering at Newquay Conservative Club, Cheltenham Place, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on July 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Caffa Mill Takeaway at Caffa Mill Car Park, Station Road, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on July 30
• Rated 1: St Dennis Kebab House at 57 Fore Street, St Dennis, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on July 30