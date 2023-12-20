New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Max Bagels at 14 Church Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on November 28
• Rated 4: The Old Mill Restaurant at Stonerush Lakes, Lanreath, Looe, Cornwall; rated on November 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: