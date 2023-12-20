New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Max Bagels at 14 Church Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on November 28

• Rated 4: The Old Mill Restaurant at Stonerush Lakes, Lanreath, Looe, Cornwall; rated on November 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: The Wig & Pen at Frances Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on November 28

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 3: Golden Dynasty at 1 Albert Terrace, Lostwithiel, Cornwall; rated on November 28