New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: &Press Mawgan Porth at 1 Surfside Stores, Mawgan Porth Hill, Mawgan Porth, Newquay; rated on September 6

• Rated 3: Colliford Tavern at St Neot, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on September 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: The Rod And Line at Church Road, Tideford, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on September 6

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Spicy Dragon at 40 Grove Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on September 6