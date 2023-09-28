New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: &Press Mawgan Porth at 1 Surfside Stores, Mawgan Porth Hill, Mawgan Porth, Newquay; rated on September 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Spicy Dragon at 40 Grove Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on September 6