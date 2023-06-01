New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Harbourside Refuge Restaurant at The Harbourside Refuge Restaurant And Bar, Mount Pleasant Road, Porthleven, Helston; rated on May 10

• Rated 4: Raj's Kitchen at Rajs Kitchen, Cornish Market World, Par Moor Road, St Austell; rated on May 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: Senor Dicks at East Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on May 10

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Spice at 6 Porthpean Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on May 10