New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Harbourside Refuge Restaurant at The Harbourside Refuge Restaurant And Bar, Mount Pleasant Road, Porthleven, Helston; rated on May 10
• Rated 4: Raj's Kitchen at Rajs Kitchen, Cornish Market World, Par Moor Road, St Austell; rated on May 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: