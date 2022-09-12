Food hygiene ratings given to four Cornwall establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Patrick Jack  
Monday 12th September 2022 9:13 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 3: CoFo at 2 Southgate Place, Madford Lane, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on August 19

• Rated 2: Saffron Tandoori at 3 A Henskol, New Connexion Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on September 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Sportsmans Arms at The Sportsmans Arms, Church Road, Four Lanes, Redruth; rated on September 8

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 2: Hayle Kebab House at 7 - 9 Fore Street, Copperhouse, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on July 20

