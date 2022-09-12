Food hygiene ratings given to four Cornwall establishments

Food hygiene ratings given to four Cornwall establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: CoFo at 2 Southgate Place, Madford Lane, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on August 19
• Rated 2: Saffron Tandoori at 3 A Henskol, New Connexion Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on September 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Sportsmans Arms at The Sportsmans Arms, Church Road, Four Lanes, Redruth; rated on September 8
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 2: Hayle Kebab House at 7 - 9 Fore Street, Copperhouse, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on July 20