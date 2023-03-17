New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Soul Food Kitchen at Soul Foods, Newquay Christian Centre, Seymour Avenue, Newquay; rated on February 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 2: Kings Arms at The Kings Arms, 5 Market Square, St Just, Penzance; rated on February 23
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: DISC Newquay at Disc, Sandy Lodge Hotel, 6 - 8 Hilgrove Road, Newquay; rated on February 23
• Rated 1: Fusion Grill Created By Nazim at 8 Calenick Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on February 23