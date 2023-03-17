New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Soul Food Kitchen at Soul Foods, Newquay Christian Centre, Seymour Avenue, Newquay; rated on February 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 2: Kings Arms at The Kings Arms, 5 Market Square, St Just, Penzance; rated on February 23

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: DISC Newquay at Disc, Sandy Lodge Hotel, 6 - 8 Hilgrove Road, Newquay; rated on February 23

• Rated 2: Truro Kebab House at Codfather, 5 Calenick Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on February 23

• Rated 1: Fusion Grill Created By Nazim at 8 Calenick Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on February 23