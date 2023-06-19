New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 35 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 23 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Old Bakery at Morans Deli, The Old Bakery, Garrett Street, Cawsand; rated on June 16
• Rated 5: Lappa Valley Steam Railway at Lappa Valley Railway, St Newlyn East, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Restormel Kitchen at Ground Floor Rear, 3 Fore Street, Lostwithiel, Cornwall; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: The Secret Cupboard & Tea Garden at TR3 ; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Trevenson Gateway, Gas Lane, Tolvaddon, Camborne; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Crib Box Cafe at The Crib Box, South Quay, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Market House Coffee Shop at Unit 3, Market House, Market Hill, St Austell; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Niles Bakery at 6 Old Vicarage Place, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Roots Cafe at 44a St Pirans Road, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Stein's Fish & Chips at Steins, Unit 3, Padstow Quays, Station Road; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Sunset Surf at Sunset Surf Cafe, 10 Gwithian Towans, Gwithian, Hayle; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Michelles at Little Green, Polperro, Looe, Cornwall; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: McDonalds at Mcdonald'S, Trevenson Road, Pool, Redruth; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Panch Puran Restaurant at 3 Highshore House, New Bridge Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Island Cafe at Mount Cafe, St Michaels Mount, Marazion, Cornwall; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Sail Loft at The Sail Loft, St Michaels Mount, Marazion, Cornwall; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Woody's at Woodys, Trevornick Holiday Park, Holywell Bay, Newquay; rated on June 2
• Rated 5: The Bean Inn Vegetarian And Vegan Restaurant at The Bean Inn, Coast, St Ives Road, Carbis Bay; rated on June 1
• Rated 5: McDonald's at Threemilestone, Truro, Cornwall; rated on April 6
• Rated 4: Millendreath Beach Bar And Bistro at Millandreath Beach Bar & Bistro, Millendreath Holiday Village, Millendreath, Looe; rated on May 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Halfway House Inn at St Issey, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Smugglers Den at The Smugglers Den, Cubert, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: The Old Quay House at The Old Quay House Inn, Griggs Quay, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: The Crown Inn at Crown Inn, Lanlivery, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on June 6
Takeaways
Plus eight ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Fit To Bust at Trago Mills, Two Waters Foot, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Manha Spice House at Paynters Lane, Illogan, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Black Lobster at Black Lobster Cafe, South Quay, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: Sumfin Tasty at Polperro Picture Company, The Coombes, Polperro, Looe; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: The Delibox at New Road, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: Sanders Fish & Chips at Sanders Fish And Chips, 5 Chapel Terrace, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Takeaway Penzance at 85 Market Jew Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on June 1
• Rated 3: Salt And Vinegar at 6 Market Strand, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on May 31