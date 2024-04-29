New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 33 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 26 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Perran Dairy Limited at Perran Dairy Ice Cream, 33 St Pirans Road, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on April 26
• Rated 5: Prawn On The Lawn at 11 Duke Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on April 26
• Rated 5: Salt And Samphire at Lyndale, St Merryn, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on April 25
• Rated 5: The Boathouse at The Boathouse Restaurant, 11 The Square, Portscatho, Truro; rated on April 25
• Rated 5: Grameen Tandoori at Grameen Tandoori Restaurant, 4 Hayle Terrace, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on April 24
• Rated 5: Hidden Valley at Hidden Valley Discovery Park, Tredidon Farm, Egloskerry, Launceston; rated on April 24
• Rated 5: Rose Cottage Cafe at 4 Westgate Street, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on April 24
• Rated 5: St Mawgan Village Stores, Post Offce & Tea Room at St Mawgan Village Stores And Post Office, St Mawgan, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on April 24
• Rated 5: The Cafe @ Ottery at Truro And Penwith College, Ottery Building, Old Callywith Road, Bodmin; rated on April 24
• Rated 5: The Hidden Hut at Porthcurnick Beach, Rosevine, Portscatho, Cornwall; rated on April 24
• Rated 5: The Thai Chef at Trelyn, 42 Fore Street, Copperhouse, Hayle; rated on April 24
• Rated 5: Hotel Penzance at Lescudjack Terrace, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on April 23
• Rated 5: Above The Bookshop at Falmouth Bookseller, 21 Church Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on April 22
• Rated 5: Beach Box Cafe - The Beach Polzeath at The Container, Dunders Hill, Polzeath, Wadebridge; rated on April 22
• Rated 5: Hubbox at Hubbox Ltd, 116 Kenwyn Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on April 22
• Rated 5: Mix Group Limited at Unit 3, The Ark, 1 East Street, Newquay; rated on April 22
• Rated 5: Nauti But Ice at Commercial Road, Porthleven, Helston, Cornwall; rated on April 22
• Rated 5: Blue Lagoon Fish Bar at Blue Lagoon, Sennen Cove, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on April 19
• Rated 5: Ocean And Earth at Ocean And Earth Thai Restaurant, Higher Market Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on April 19
• Rated 5: Proper Job at County Hall, Treyew Road, Truro, Cornwall; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: The Chic Pea at 28 Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: KFC at Trevenson Gateway, Gas Lane, Tolvaddon, Camborne; rated on April 16
• Rated 5: Miss Mollys Tea Room at Mollys Tea Room, Former Dolcoath College, Dolcoath Road, Camborne; rated on April 16
• Rated 5: Nimbus Cafe at Fibrehub, Trevenson Lane, Pool, Redruth; rated on April 16
• Rated 4: The Waterfront at Beach Lane, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on April 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Harbour Inn at Harbour Inn, Strand Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on April 26
• Rated 5: Tricky's at Tricky Dickies Wine Bar, Tolgus, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on April 25
• Rated 5: Taphouse at The Tap House, 1 Peterville, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on April 23
• Rated 5: The Hive at 5 The Piaza, Crockwell Street, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on April 19
• Rated 5: The Rogers Arms at The Queens Arms Inn, Pellor Road, Breage, Helston; rated on April 12
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Lee Garden Chinese Take Away at 5 Savoy Building, 27 Truro Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on April 24
• Rated 3: Perranporth Kebab at 6 St Pirans Parade, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on April 5