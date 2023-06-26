New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 33 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 21 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Calli Pizza at Unit 19, Pannier Market, Fore Street, Callington; rated on June 22
• Rated 5: Fifty at The Ancient Mariner, Higher Market Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on June 22
• Rated 5: Stakk'd at Killigarth Manor Caravan Park, Polperro, Looe, Cornwall; rated on June 22
• Rated 5: The Courtyard Cafe at The Courtyard, Fore Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on June 22
• Rated 5: The Range Coffee Shop at The Coffee Shop At The Range, Treliske Industrial Estate, Oak Lane, Truro; rated on June 22
• Rated 5: Mad Hatter's Tea Party at Mad Hatters Tea Party, Cornish Market World, Par Moor Road, St Austell; rated on June 21
• Rated 5: Cafe Art at Unit 6, The Drill Hall, Chapel Street, St Ives; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: King Arthurs Bistro at King Arthurs Cafe, Atlantic Road, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: Mayfair at The Mayfair Arcade, Fore Street, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: Prideaux Place at Tregirls Lane, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: Stein's Cafe at Rick Steins Restaurant, 8 - 10 Middle Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: Barbican Bistro at The Barbican, Barbican Lane, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on June 16
• Rated 5: The Dancing Taipan at The Platt, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on June 16
• Rated 5: The Kernow Lounge at 4 King Street, Millbrook, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on June 16
• Rated 5: Launceston Steam Railway at St Thomas Road, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: The Aviary Tearooms at Trago Mills, Two Waters Foot, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Morvah Action For Community & Arts at The School House, Morvah, Pendeen, Penzance; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: The Cove Cafe at 80 Riviere Towans, Phillack, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on June 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Malsters Arms at The Malsters Arms, Chapel Amble Road, Chapel Amble, Wadebridge; rated on June 23
• Rated 5: The Caradon Inn at Upton Cross, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on June 21
• Rated 5: Ship Inn at Fore Street, Lerryn, Lostwithiel, Cornwall; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: The Old Ship Hotel at Mill Square, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: Queens Arms at Botallack, St Just, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on June 13
Takeaways
Plus six ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Nicki B's at Keith Barnecutt Bakeries, Stanley House, 22 Fore Street, Port Isaac; rated on June 22
• Rated 5: Wai Kui Chinese Takeaway at Wai Kui Chinese Take Away, 56 Molesworth Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on June 22
• Rated 5: Jack's Fish & Chips at Jacks Fish And Chips, Cornish Market World, Par Moor Road, St Austell; rated on June 21
• Rated 5: Crinnis Crib Hut at Crinnis Beach, Carlyon Bay, Cornwall; rated on June 16
• Rated 5: Pizza Time at 16 Southgate Place, Southgate Street, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on June 16
• Rated 4: The Courtyard at Trevornick Holiday Park, Holywell Bay, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on June 2