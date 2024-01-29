New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 27 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 18 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Old Haberdashery Cafe at 12 Market Square, St Just, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on January 26
• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee at Starbucks Ltd, 24 Victoria Square, Truro, Cornwall; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Wheal Coates Tea Room at Pareusi, Bungay Yard, Beacon Drive, St Agnes; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: By The Sea at By The Sea Restaurant, Chapel Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: Galley at Galley Restaurant, Saltash Sailing Club, Tamar Street, Saltash; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: Looe Golf Club at No Mans Land, Looe, Cornwall; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: Veryan Community Cafe at Veryan Parish Hall, Green Lane, Veryan, Truro; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: Cafe Dog And Rabbit at North Row, St Just, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Moomaid Of Zennor at 1 Market Square, St Just, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Sams on the Beach at Sams On The Beach, 14 Polkerris, Par, Cornwall; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: The Cornish Pie Company at 22b Belle Vue, Bude, Cornwall; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: Kernow Dine And Deli at 22 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Lusty Glaze Restaurant & Hospitality at Lusty Glaze Beach Complex, Lusty Glaze Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Treloy Golf Club at Newquay, Cornwall; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: ESI Cafe at Environment And Sustainability Institute, Penryn Campus, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Crumbles Cafe at 11 Cathedral Lane, Truro, Cornwall; rated on January 16
• Rated 4: Bodega 18 at 18 Old Bridge Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on January 5
• Rated 4: Edison And Doyle at Edison & Doyle, 7 Walsingham Place, Truro, Cornwall; rated on January 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Pandora Inn at Restronguet, Mylor Bridge, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: The Brunel Inn at 83 - 87 Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: The Bullers Arms Landrake at The Bullers Arms, The Square, Landrake, Saltash; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Inn For All Seasons at Treleigh, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: William IV at 7 Kenwyn Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: The Longboat Hotel at Market Jew Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: The Unicorn On The Beach at The Unicorn, Beach Road, Porthtowan, Truro; rated on December 18
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Charlies Fish And Chips at Truro Fish And Chips Ltd, Pensilva Road, Truro, Cornwall; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: The Village Chip Shop at Asalt And Battery, Fish And Chip Shop, Holywell Road, Cubert; rated on January 19