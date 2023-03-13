New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Windy Ridge Eating House at Windy Ridge Eating House, Trerulefoot, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on March 9
• Rated 5: Hatters Coffee House at 21 Fore Street, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on March 8
• Rated 5: Flo's Kitchen at Flos Kitchen, Dunders Hill, Polzeath, Wadebridge; rated on March 7
• Rated 5: Toby Jug Cafe at 6 Bridge Walk, Penally Hill, Boscastle, Cornwall; rated on March 7
• Rated 5: Inn Cornwall at Victoria Inn, Victoria, Roche, St Austell; rated on March 6
• Rated 5: Tregolls School Academy at Tregolls School, Chellew Road, Truro, Cornwall; rated on March 6
• Rated 5: Tube Station at Polzeath Methodist Church, Dunders Hill, Polzeath, Wadebridge; rated on March 3
• Rated 5: Scot Agliano, Josh Evans At The Newquay Food Cartel at Sa & Je At Newquay Food Cartel, 4 Beach Parade, Beach Road, Newquay; rated on March 2
• Rated 4: Cafe Bish at Atlantic Reach, Carworgie, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Rann Wartha at Jd Wetherspoons, The Rann Wartha, 9 Biddicks Court, St Austell; rated on March 7
• Rated 5: The Norway Inn at Perranarworthal, Truro, Cornwall; rated on March 6
• Rated 5: The Queens Hotel at Queens Hotel, High Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on March 3
• Rated 5: The Tipsy Cow at Rally Social Club, Lanreath Village Hall, Lanreath, Looe; rated on March 2
• Rated 4: The Eliot Arms at Eliot Arms, Tregadillett, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on February 18
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Terrys Tasties at Westbound A38 (Clicker Layby), Liskeard Road, Horningtops, Liskeard; rated on March 9
• Rated 5: Pengenna Pasties at Pengenna Pasties Ltd, 9 High Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on February 23
• Rated 5: Hong Kong Kitchen at 19 Chapel Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on February 16
• Rated 4: Fortune Palace at 85 St Stephens Road, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on February 2