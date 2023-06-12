New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Nepalese Gurkha Restaurant at 2 The Moor, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Youth Hostels Association at Youth Hostel Association, Treyarnon, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Rest A While Tea Garden at 7 Coastguard Houses, Hawkers Cove, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 5
• Rated 5: Cookie Mob at Rise And Reign Tattoo, Unit 17, The Old Foundry Chapel, 10 - 13 Chapel Terrace; rated on June 2
• Rated 5: Beck's Fish & Chip Shop And Restaurant at John Becks Fish Restaurant, Longstone Hill, Carbis Bay, Cornwall; rated on June 1
• Rated 5: Boathouse Restaurant at Lizard Point Holiday Park, Penhale, Ruan Minor, Helston; rated on May 26
• Rated 5: Flora Cafe at Trelowarren House, Trelowarren Estate, Mawgan, Helston; rated on May 26
• Rated 5: The Lifeboat House at The Old Lifeboat House, The Cove, Coverack, Helston; rated on May 16
• Rated 3: Pig Out Cafe at Bake Lakes Cafe, Bake Lane, Trerulefoot, Saltash; rated on May 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Kernow Wine at 21 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: The Green Parrot at Green Parrot, St Georges Hill, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on June 6
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Fryer Tuck's Fish And Chips Shop at Fryer Tucks Fish And Chips Shop, Harlyn Road, St Merryn, Padstow; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: JMs Snack Shack at The Coombes, Polperro, Looe, Cornwall; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Spring House at St Merryn, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Tesco Stores Ltd, Tavistock Road, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on June 1
• Rated 5: Scoops at Looe Bay Holiday Park, St Martin, Cornwall; rated on May 31