New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Da Bara Bakery Hawksfield at Da Bara Bakery, South Unit Left Hand Side, Hawksfield, St Breock; rated on September 20
• Rated 5: Caterlink @ St Neots Primary School at St Neot Community Primary School, Loveny Road, St Neot, Liskeard; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: The Fishermens Chippy at 1 Olivers Quay, Mevagissey, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: St Tudy Community Shop at Wadebridge Road, St Tudy, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on September 17
• Rated 5: Starbucks at Hayle Starbucks, Carwin Rise, Loggans, Hayle; rated on September 17
• Rated 5: The Courtyard Tearoom at 3 Cyril Noall Square, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on September 17
• Rated 4: Tea On The Square Inside Mallett & Son at Mallett & Son Ltd, 6 - 7 Victoria Square, Truro, Cornwall; rated on August 30
• Rated 4: Blooming Tea Garden at Powder, Park Road, Ponsanooth, Truro; rated on August 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Archer Arms at The Archers Arms, Lewannick, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on September 18
• Rated 5: The Shipwrights at North Quay, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on September 18
• Rated 3: Red Lion Inn at 36 Fore Street, Newlyn, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on August 30
• Rated 2: The Black Swan at Gweek, Helston, Cornwall; rated on August 1
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Jays at 4 Fishna Bridge, The Coombes, Polperro, Looe; rated on September 18
• Rated 5: Pizza Time at 16 Southgate Place, Southgate Street, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on September 18
• Rated 5: The Black Pearl at 58 St Thomas Road, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on September 18
• Rated 4: Wing Shed at Jade Palace, College Road, Gloweth, Truro; rated on August 30