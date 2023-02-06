New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa at Unit D, Carkeel Gateway, Carkeel, Saltash; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Newquay Golf Club Catering at Newquay Golf Club, Tower Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Wave House Cafe at Elim Church, Seymour Avenue, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Appleton's Bar & Restaurant Ltd at 19 Fore Street, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Truro Methodist Church Sambells (Cafe) at Truro Methodist Church, Union Place, Truro, Cornwall; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Concern Wadebridge at John Betjeman Centre, Southern Way, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Rowes Cornish Bakers at Dunmere Road, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Emily Scott Food at Restaurant, On The Beach, Watergate Bay, Newquay; rated on January 20
• Rated 5: Coast Cafe at Riviere Sands Holiday Park, Riviere Towans, Phillack, Hayle; rated on September 14
• Rated 5: The Bluff Inn at The Bluff, 19 Riviere Towans, Phillack, Hayle; rated on September 14
• Rated 4: Home Ground at 92a Fore Street, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on January 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Lion And Lamb at The Lion And Lamb, Fore Street, Ashton, Helston; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: The Queens Arms Inn at Pellor Road, Breage, Helston, Cornwall; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: The Sawles Arms at Carbean, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on February 1
• Rated 1: Belushis at 35 Fore Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on January 5
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Cooks Fish And Chips at Riviere Sands Holiday Park, Riviere Towans, Phillack, Hayle; rated on September 14
• Rated 4: Munchilinos at Le Snack, 4 Foundry Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on January 13