New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Loft at Loft Cafe, The Cove, Coverack, Helston; rated on March 14
• Rated 5: Saltash Burger King at Burger King At Saltash Service Area, Saltash Parkway, Carkeel, Saltash; rated on March 14
• Rated 5: Balti King at Balti King Tandoori, 53 Fore Street, Copperhouse, Hayle; rated on March 12
• Rated 5: Bon Appetit at Butchers Store, Hale Mills, Twelveheads, Cornwall; rated on March 12
• Rated 5: Tregolls School Academy at Tregolls School, Chellew Road, Truro, Cornwall; rated on March 12
• Rated 5: St Eia at 23 The Digey, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on March 11
• Rated 5: The Clays Kitchen at Fore Street, St Dennis, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on March 11
• Rated 5: Hooked at Tabernacle Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on March 7
• Rated 5: Trevaskis Farm at Trevaskis Farm Restaurant, Gwinear Road, Connor Downs, Hayle; rated on February 6
• Rated 4: Pickwicks at 43 St Pirans Road, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on February 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The White Hart at 25 New Bridge Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on March 12
• Rated 4: The Eliot Arms at Eliot Arms, Fore Street, St Germans, Saltash; rated on February 23
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Probus Fish & Chip Shop at Probus Fish And Chips, The Shrubbery, The Square, Probus; rated on March 8
• Rated 4: Wongs at Tamar Street, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on February 23