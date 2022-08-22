Food hygiene ratings given to 14 Cornwall establishments

Food hygiene ratings given to 14 Cornwall establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Fat Pepper at Caf� Groza, 1 Trevanson Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: Lola's Cornwall at Unit 1 The Courtyard, Hawksfield, St Breock, Wadebridge; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: Olde Pennys Tea Room at Unit 2, Jacquemand Industrial Estate, New Portreath Road, Redruth; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: Poco Loco at Unit C10, Prow Park, Treloggan Industrial Estate, Newquay; rated on August 16
• Rated 5: Wiltons In The Garden at Trenance Heritage Cottages, Trenance Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on August 16
• Rated 5: Seasmiths Fish And Chips at Barny'S Fish And Chips, 10 Molesworth Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on August 15
• Rated 5: Alcatraz at The Kiosk, Reen Sands, Reen Hill, Perranporth; rated on August 10
• Rated 5: Summer House at 38 The Dunes, Ponsmere Road, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on August 10
• Rated 5: SISU at Unit 2, Wheal Parade, Pengersick Lane, Praa Sands; rated on August 9
• Rated 5: Par Beach Cafe at Par Sands Holiday Park, Par, Cornwall; rated on May 27
• Rated 3: Little Avalon at Valley Caravan Park, Polzeath, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on July 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Top House Inn at The Top House, The Square, The Lizard, Helston; rated on August 12
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Meezee's at The Locker, Olivers Quay, Mevagissey, St Austell; rated on August 18
• Rated 4: Good Times Smoothie Bar at The Happy Shack, Harbour Head, Porthleven, Helston; rated on July 29