New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: St Keverne County Primary School at School Hill, St Keverne, Helston, Cornwall; rated on September 17
• Rated 5: Atlantic Coast Express at Atlantic Coast Express At Penquean Quarry, St Breock, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on September 16
• Rated 5: The Cornish Brunch Box at Tamar Valley Garden Nursery, Calstock Road, Gunnislake, Cornwall; rated on September 16
• Rated 5: Grampound Bowling Club at The Pavilion, Grampound Recreation Ground, Grampound, Truro; rated on September 14
• Rated 5: LULA Kitchen At The Rock Pool at Lula, The Rockpool, 1 Godrevy Towans, Gwithian; rated on September 11
• Rated 5: Tate Gallery St Ives at Tate Gallery, Porthmeor Beach, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on September 10
• Rated 5: Porthmellin Tearooms at Porthmellin Cafe, Mullion Cove, Mullion, Helston; rated on August 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Hain Line at Tregenna Place, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on September 12
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 2: Wayside Takeaway at Kilkhampton, Bude, Cornwall; rated on August 28