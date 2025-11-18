The King Doniert, a Wetherspoon pub on Barras Street, was awarded the high rating following an unannounced inspection earlier this year.
The national awards aim to highlight and improve standards of public and commercial toilet provision across the UK, assessing thousands of venues ranging from hospitality businesses to public buildings and leisure sites.
Inspectors visit locations without prior notice and judge each toilet against a detailed set of criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility for disabled users, the quality of handwashing and drying equipment, as well as its overall management. Toilets are then given one of six gradings: bronze, silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond. Facilities deemed unacceptable are not graded at all.
The King Doniert’s manager, Ian Lynskey, said he was pleased to see the team’s daily efforts recognised.
“We are delighted with the grading,” he said. “Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”
The Loo of the Year Awards’ managing director, Becky Wall, praised the Liskeard pub for setting a strong example.
“The toilets at The King Doniert have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained,” she said. “The pub deserves its platinum plus grading.”
The accolade places The King Doniert among the highest-rated establishments in the country for toilet standards, reinforcing Wetherspoon’s emphasis on maintaining clean, accessible and well-equipped facilities for customers.
Earning a platinum plus rating places the pub among the UK’s top performers and gives Liskeard a welcome boost in the national awards.
