FLOWERS are being harvested and prepared for this year's 60ft traditional Christmas Garland at Cotehele.
Head gardener Dave Bouch and team are currently picking, stripping and bunching around 800 flowers a day in preparation for this year's Christmas garland at the National Trust's Cotehele in the Tamar Valley.
Every year Cotehele’s gardeners build a 60ft display from thousands of flowers grown on the estate in Cornwall.
The tradition dates back to 1956 and the garland adorns the Great Hall throughout the holiday season.
The number of flowers used in the garland varies each year depending on the growing season.
Preparations for the garland begin in January when the flower seeds are sown in the Cut Flower Garden.
A team of garden volunteers and staff then start picking the flowers from late April.
They are then dried over the summer and autumn before the garland is put together over a two-week period in November.
Cotehele is an atmospheric Tudor house with Medieval roots, a mill on a historic quay, a glorious garden with valley views, and an expansive estate to explore.
Members of the public can see the 60-foot garland being assembled in the Great Hall at Cotehele from November 11 and in its full glory from November 23.
+ 3
(View All)
Flowers being harvested from the garden at Cotehele for the 2024 Christmas Garland. (Picture: National Trust Images/SgHaywood)