Florence in custody of police for second time in two weeks!
Saltash-BASED leading vocalist Flo Bonner gave arresting performances twice in two weeks, when she was summoned by the Plymouth Area Police Choir to be their special guest at two charity concerts.
The choir, celebrating its 50th anniversary and led by the immensely talented and musical maestro, Brian Gerry, recently performed in aid of the Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation at Saltash, with the second concert at Plympton in aid of Dame Hannah. The master of ceremonies was choir member John Streeter
The choir entertained the audience with songs from shows, films and operas, with anthems and sacred renditions which were enthusiastically received by an engaging audience. Florence sang beautifully, much to the delight of the audience, and choir alike, popular songs such as all-time greats including – WWII, and from musicals and films with a Swing number ‘At Last’ made famous by the late Etta James, which was given a resounding audience applause.
Rosemary Fox was a wonderful accompaniment to the choir, and the audience demonstrated ample appreciation too, to Rosemary.
The Plymouth Area Police Choir consists of serving police officers, retired officers, Special Constables and police staff.
Its main aims are to promote and encourage male voice choral music; to perform concerts for the benefit of selected charities, enhance police public relations and make charitable donations; and to provide a bond of friendship and companionship between members of the choir.
The Dame Hannah’s mission is to empower, advocate and enrich the lives of adults with disabilities.
The Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation aims and objectives are to raise and administer funds in support of the science of the performing arts and musical education in all their disciplines, mainly for young people.
Pictured is the Plymouth Area Police Choir with Rosemary Fox (left), Brian Gerry and Florence Bonner (right).
