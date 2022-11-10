Florence in custody of police for second time in two weeks!

The choir entertained the audience with songs from shows, films and operas, with anthems and sacred renditions which were enthusiastically received by an engaging audience. Florence sang beautifully, much to the delight of the audience, and choir alike, popular songs such as all-time greats including – WWII, and from musicals and films with a Swing number ‘At Last’ made famous by the late Etta James, which was given a resounding audience applause.