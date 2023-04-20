Today the Mayor of Liskeard Cllr Simon Cassidy laid a floral tribute at the fountain in Liskeard for all those affected by the tragic incident at Merrymeet.
The police are kindly requesting that any person wishing to lay a tribute does so at the fountain in Liskeard, rather than at the roadside, as it is a very busy road.
The Mayor Cllr Cassidy said: "We were absolutely devastated to hear the news of this tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by it.
"It is truly heartbreaking and we will pull together as a community and support those in pain."