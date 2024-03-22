A FLAT with an adjoining retail unit in the centre of Fowey has been snapped up at auction.
The mixed-use property with a number of rooms on Custom House Hill is arranged over three floors.
The premises have been sold for £200,000 by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Auctioneer David Henwood said: “It is rare opportunity for a freehold property to become available in the highly desirable location of Fowey town centre.
“The new owner may wish to follow a programme of improvement works and consider alternative uses for the lower ground floor space, subject to all necessary consents.”