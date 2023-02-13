This week Duloe Primary Academy held a ‘Sports Day’ where children participated in a range of fun activities including, frisbee golf, target shooting, archery, parachute games, boccia, cross-fit, tag-rugby, table-tennis and gymnastics.
As well as this variety of sports, some of the older children, and staff were introduced to boxing by a coach from ‘Wellbeing Boxing’.
In the afternoon, the school was joined by children from Trenode, Polperro, Polruan and Pleynt. For the five schools, who share a governing body, this was their first event which had been organised to allow the children to mix together and have some new experiences.
A spokesperson for the school said: “It was an amazing day, filled with smiles and laughter. Hopefully, this will be the first of many similar experiences.”
As well as experiencing some new sports, children from Year 5 and Year 6 competed at the Youth Speaks competition last week, run by Liskeard and Looe Rotary. Duloe were represented by four amazing teams, who spoke about a diverse range of subjects including: geothermal energy, Harry Potter, hunting and the Apollo moon landings.
The spokesperson added: “The children fully embodied all five of out school’s Christian values. A special thank you to Mrs Currah who has been running our debating club and supported the children with this wonderful experience.”