THE first turf has been cut on the new Tamar Valley Crematorium.
Mrs Karen Hussey, president of the National Association of Funeral Directors in Devon, performed the ceremony on behalf of Tamar Valley Crematorium Ltd on July 18.
The new ‘state of the art’ crematorium will become operational in April 2025 and serve the local area. This will include many towns in Devon and Cornwall, including Tavistock, Callington, Saltash, Launceston and Okehampton as well as parts of the City of Plymouth. It is situated at Roborough on the Devon side of the Tamar River and set in native woodland with views across the valley to Bodmin Moor and beyond.
The ceremony was attended by representatives of the local community, project managers and contractors as well as the developers. Also in attendance was the president of the Cornwall branch of the National Association of Funeral Directors, Ayesha Slader, recognising that this facility will serve South East Cornwall as a well as West Devon.
In her opening comments Mrs Hussey, whose family business covers parts of Dorset as well as Devon, said that the new development was to be welcomed in bringing modern local facilities closer to families at times of bereavement.
Chris Johns of Tamar Valley Crematorium Ltd added: “We believe that this site will allow us to deliver tranquil and dignified services where choice will be the guiding principle. The company looks forward to serving the community on both sides of the Tamar.’’
For more information visit www.tamarvalleycrematorium.co.uk