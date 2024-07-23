The new ‘state of the art’ crematorium will become operational in April 2025 and serve the local area. This will include many towns in Devon and Cornwall, including Tavistock, Callington, Saltash, Launceston and Okehampton as well as parts of the City of Plymouth. It is situated at Roborough on the Devon side of the Tamar River and set in native woodland with views across the valley to Bodmin Moor and beyond.