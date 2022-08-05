First students to join Callywith graduate from university
Callywith’s first cohort of students collecting their results in 2019
Many of the first ever students to join Callywith College in Bodmin in September 2017 are celebrating graduating from universities across the country this month as the College reaches the end of its fifth year.
In the summer of 2019, the college’s first cohort of students secured a pass rate of 100% on all A Level courses on offer with 83% scoring grade A*-C, higher than the national A* - C pass rate of 76%. Additionally, those students completing Extended Diplomas in 2019 secured a 100% pass rate across these advanced vocational courses. This success rewarded much of this first cohort of students with not only impressive grades, but excellent progression to their first-choice destinations for university study, apprenticeships, or into employment.
There have been many outstanding individual success stories for the first cohort of students from the College.
When collecting her A*, A*, A results from the College in 2019, the now first ever student from Callywith College to graduate from Cambridge University, former A Level Psychology, Sociology, Biology and EPQ student Becca Langford, shared: “I’m completely shocked with my results, but really, really happy and a little bit overwhelmed, I can’t believe it!
“My tutor played a huge part in my application to Cambridge and she really encouraged me to do it even when I was reluctant. All off my lecturers have been really supportive in pushing me to do the best that I could and to fulfil my potential. I’m so pleased I came to Callywith, it’s fulfilled all of my expectations and more, it’s been brilliant!”
Becca, who previously attended Bodmin College, has gone on to do incredibly well and has recently been awarded the Shuard/Simms Prize for achieving a first in Psychology and Education at Cambridge University.
On completing her degree at Cambridge, Becca, who will soon be moving to Brighton to train and teach Biology and Psychology, shared: “University has been an amazing experience and I’ve met some really interesting people. I’ve loved the small group supervision system at Cambridge and, though it’s sad to be finished, I am very much looking forward to starting my career and beginning a new chapter!”
Another of Callywith College’s former students Pedro Corsico, who studied A Levels in Biology, Chemistry and Spanish, has recently graduated from Exeter University with a 2:1 in Medical Sciences.
Pedro, who previously attended Sir James Smith’s School, shared: “The last three years have truly been the most enjoyable years of my life. As challenging as my degree may have been, it’s sad that it has ended. If it wasn’t for the amazing support I received at Callywith I would not be where I am today.”
It isn’t just the college’s first cohort of A Level students celebrating graduating this year, former BTEC Level 3 Sport Diploma and Netball Academy student Holly Shute has done extremely well to graduate from Cardiff Metropolitan University with a first in Sport and Exercise Science.
Holly, who previously attended Budehaven School, shared: “My lecturers at Callywith were so encouraging and helpful throughout my university application process, so to finally graduate with a 1st class honours degree is so rewarding! Studying at Cardiff Met was so much fun, I will miss it but I’m looking forward to the future.”
The graduations of many of the college’s first ever students come after five successful years since the college opened in September 2017, that have seen the College rated Outstanding in all categories by Ofsted in January 2020 and ranked as the top sixth-form college nationally for Qualification Achievement Rate and topping local league tables for A Level results in Spring 2020.
This year’s 2022 student leavers will receive their results this month.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.