AN art exhibition with a difference opens at Cornwall Museum and Art Gallery this month, as local artists unite to support the museum’s innovative Dementia Programme.
Here and Now is an exhibition and auction of more than 60 postcard-sized artworks – each generously donated by a local artist.
The postcards will be on display at the museum between May 24 and June 21, with artists and their families invited to a celebratory opening event.
The postcards will be displayed anonymously, with an online auction taking place between June 6 and June 20.
Once sold to the highest bidder, the artist of each work will be revealed before the art makes its way to its new home to be proudly displayed.
The purpose of the auction is to raise money for a good cause, with all funds raised going towards supporting and growing the museum’s Dementia Programme, at the heart of which is the Monday Museum Club.
The Monday Museum Club is for people with mild to moderate dementia and uses items from the museum’s historical collections as the basis for activities and discussion with the aim of nurturing connection, independence, and a sense of personal identity.
The Monday Museum Club was developed in partnership with Memory Matters and is designed to help with brain function to reduce memory loss. Since 2022, two groups have been running, supporting members and providing a variety of activities. The group’s popularity has done nothing but grow since its establishment, with a waiting list of participants keen to join.
A total of £4,000 would fund one group for a whole year, while £8,000 would keep both groups running - an ambitious target, but according to the museum anything raised via the auction will help immensely.
Museum co-director, Bryony Robins, commented: “We were fascinated to see the diversity and originality of the artwork submitted for the Here and Now charity auction. We are deeply grateful to the artists who have chosen to support the work the museum is doing for people living with dementia, and for making this exciting exhibition possible. This charity auction and exhibition will be unmissable and great fun – it’s an opportunity to purchase original and unique artworks, so do dig deep if you can”
She continued: “By helping people connect through art and artefacts, we are playing an important health and wellbeing role in the community. However, we can't do it alone, and this auction is just one of many innovative ways we're raising funds for projects which make a real difference to people's lives.”
All the artworks can be viewed online at www.cornwallmuseum.org/exhibition/here-and-now/ where the participating artists are also listed; the exhibition opens to the public on May 24 and the auction begins on June 6 via www.32auctions.com/hereandnow.
Cornwall Museum and Art Gallery opens seven days a week, 10am until 4pm. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or on the door and include all exhibitions.