A RESPITE service for adults with learning disabilities, which was opened by royalty, is to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
Chy Keres respite service, run by the learning disability charity Hft, in Tregadillett, was opened in June 2005 by HRH Princess Anne, the Princess Royal.
The purpose-built building, which has six ensuite bedrooms, offers one to one, person centred, respite care to adults with learning disabilities from right across Cornwall.
Individuals can stay for a long weekend, while others visit one day a week and some book in for longer stays to allow their families to rest and recharge. The service supports more than 40 individuals, many who continue to live at home with their families. It also offers emergency placements to people needing longer term accommodation and support.
The placements are commissioned by Cornwall Council, which allocates hours of support depending on the needs of the individual.
Chy Keres service manager Sam Zilkha said: “We have around a 97 per cent occupancy rate, so it’s a busy service.
“Some people come every week on the same day or few days while others come for a weekend or a week-long stay.
“We work with the people we support and their families with the allocation they are given by the local authority and then discuss how to support each individual in the best way.”
Over the years the six rooms have been updated and improved to meet the needs of those who visit. One of the rooms has been fitted with a sensory bath, which not only provides bubbles but also lights up and plays music.
“Whenever the room with the sensory bath is available, there’s always a rush of people wanting to stay in it,” smiled Sam.
Chy Keres also has a sensory room, paid for by fundraising and donations. It is furnished with a vibrating sofa, bubble tubes, projector and a sound system and there is even a light up floor.
“It’s a great chill out space,” said Sam. “It’s popular with the people we support who may just want some peace and quiet and time to reflect.”
The centre has two communal lounges – one with a pool table – and two kitchens.
The kitchens are its beating heart, with support workers organising a range of things for individuals to enjoy, from craft and cooking.
To mark 20 years, a big summer party is planned for June 25.
There will be live music, stalls, food, activities including a coconut shy and a craft stall selling items made by learning disabled people who use the service. There will also be a grand raffle.
People supported by Hft across Cornwall will be invited to the celebration along with the local community
One of those helping to plan the day is senior support worker Theresa.
“We will be celebrating Chy Keres’s 20th anniversary in style,” she said. “And it will be wonderful to do so with the people we have supported over those two decades and continue to support while looking forward to the next 20 years of this incredible place.”