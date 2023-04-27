Looe RNLI’s new lifeboat has responded to its first shout.
The D Class Ollie Naismith II inshore lifeboat was launched to assist two people and their dog who were cut off by the tide at Millendreath shortly before 4.30pm on Thursday.
They were walking along Millendreath beach, close to Black Rock, when they became aware that they were stranded.
The pair called the coastguard on 999 to ask for help after realising there was no safe exit over the cliffs and attempting to wade through the waves carrying their dog would have been dangerous.
Shortly afterwards, launch tractor driver John Goodsman was launching the charity’s new D Class inshore lifeboat D-872 Ollie Naismith II on her first service call.
Assisting John were shore crew Eric Candy, Dave Robinson and Rich Jones.
In strong easterly winds, the D Class helmed by Dave Jackman with crew members, father and daughter Clive and Amber Palfrey headed across Looe Bay towards Millendreath.
Arriving on the scene, the volunteer crew quickly spotted the people in need of help and reached the cut-off part of the beach after negotiating large waves breaking close to the shore. They assessed the stranded pair, who were found to be uninjured, and took them and dog onto the lifeboat.
The lifeboat helm considered a landing at Millendreath would not be easy with the waves breaking close to shore and decided to take the people and the dog back to Looe where they could disembark safely on the landing pontoon.
They were taken to the lifeboat station to dry off and wait to be picked up by their family.
A spokesman for Looe RNLI said: “The shout was a series of firsts.
“It was the first shout in 2023 for Looe RNLI volunteer crews, the first shout for the charity’s new D Class inshore lifeboat D-872 Ollie Naismith II and the first shout for our volunteer tractor driver John Goodsman.
“Our volunteer crew commented that, even though the casualties were aware of the time of high tide, it is always worth keeping an eye on your surroundings as the incoming tide can suddenly cut off any safe exit from the beach.
“The casualities did the right thing by calling 999 and not trying to climb the cliff or wade through the surf.”