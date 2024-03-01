A wildlife charity is calling on Cornwall’s residents to support an urgent appeal to future MPs.
The next general election will be “one of the most important moments for nature in a lifetime”, according to Cornwall Wildlife Trust.
The charity has launched its largest ever campaign, calling on Cornwall’s next MPs to “fight for nature” by supporting their five manifesto asks related to the future of Cornwall’s nature and climate.
A spokesperson from the Wildlife Trust said: “The next government will be in power for most of the time between now and 2030, the date by which key environmental targets need to be met to tackle climate change and reverse the decline in nature.”
The charity hopes that as many members of the public as possible across Cornwall will get behind their call to action by signing an open letter to keep Cornwall’s nature on the agenda – the trust hopes to secure at least 6,000 signatures to the open letter to demonstrate to politicians how much local people care about these issues.
The husting date for South East Cornwall will take place on September 13 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm in Lostwithiel Community Centre.
More information can be found on Cornwall Wildlife Trusts website.