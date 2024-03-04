LOCAL residents are encouraged to come and meet their local neighbourhood policing team in the next coming months.
Liskeard
There is a public surgery event in Liskeard town on the last Thursday of every month.
The neighbourhood policing team will be at Mount Community centre’s coffee morning in Menheniot old school cafe on March 11.
Torpoint
Police surgeries are held at Torpoint Library on the first and third Wednesday of the month at 11am and 1pm respectively.
Millbrook
The policing team meet on every Friday at 11am at Millbrook Village Hall.
Saltash
The policing team meet at Oaklands community centre on the second Wednesday of every month. The next drop-in surgery will be on March 13. Further dates and venues are planned.
Looe
A regular drop-in surgery date and venue is coming soon.