The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
The latest data from the CQC shows three providers have been rated in Cornwall in February.
Cross Keys – a residential care home – was awarded a 'good' rating on December 6. Its latest inspection was on October 6 2017.
Another care home, Old Vicarage Care Home, was also given a 'good' rating, having last been inspected on August 12 2020. The rating was published on February 5.
Finally, on February 29, Our House was given a 'requires improvement' rating, with its latest inspection on December 4.
The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.
However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.