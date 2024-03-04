Multiple care homes have been given new scores in Cornwall in the past month.

The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.

The latest data from the CQC shows three providers have been rated in Cornwall in February.

Cross Keys – a residential care home – was awarded a 'good' rating on December 6. Its latest inspection was on October 6 2017.

Another care home, Old Vicarage Care Home, was also given a 'good' rating, having last been inspected on August 12 2020. The rating was published on February 5.

Finally, on February 29, Our House was given a 'requires improvement' rating, with its latest inspection on December 4.

The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.

However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.