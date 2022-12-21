+ 3

A Christmas concert in aid of Dame Hannahs raised a wonderful £400. The Levow Kesson Choir and Saltash Town Band performed a variety of festive songs and carols in the concert at Saltash Wesley Methodist Church. Despite the icy weather and the concert taking place at the same time as an England World Cup football match, a group of loyal supporters enjoyed an evening of festive music and refreshments and entered into the spirit of Christmas. Dame Hannahs’ Community Engagement Officer, Debbie Lumsdon, said: “My heartfelt thanks go to the Levow Kesson Choir and Saltash Town Band for their amazing Christmas concert. I also want to thank those who came out and supported Dame Hannahs, despite the weather and an England match playing. A wonderful evening full of music and song was had by all, raising a fantastic £400 for Dame Hannahs”. Pictured above is Debbie Lumsdon with the Levow Kesson Choir, and below is Saltash Town Band