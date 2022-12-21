The first bingo session organised by committee member Julia Bath that took place in Rilla Mill Village Hall on December 10 was a great success, with fun enjoyed by one and all.
There were even pixies to help, alias Ian Bath and Trevor Davies. The caller, Helena Scandrett hailed from Golberdon.
There were many super prizes and thanks went to those who donated items.
Mince pies were enjoyed during the interval and many thanks were expressed to everyone who attended in spite of bad weather, of course the World Cup football too and another evening of entertainment in the parish.
A profit of £78 was made for hall funds.
Another bingo evening will be planned in the coming months so watch this space.