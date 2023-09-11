A food market held its very first event last weekend (September 11) in a brand new space in Liskeard.
Melodi Liskerret ( )
The market took place under the new Workshed’s canopy which has been developed on the former Cattle Market site as part of Liskeard Unlocked.
The new events area ( )
Visitors were able to enjoy a selection of local food and drinks, stalls selling arts and crafts produced by local artists and a local artisan quarter.
Later in the day, visitors were invited to take a look at the new high tech working space inside the Workshed.