Future devolution for Cornwall, safety work on the A30 and a call for the National Trust to use holiday homes as long term lets have all been submitted as motions for debate when Cornwall Council meets in Truro next week.
The meeting will also consider the governance arrangements for council-owned entities, the future chairmanship of the Audit Committee, and a review of the council’s procedures surrounding extraordinary meetings.
The full council will meet in the Council Chamber at County Hall (Lys Kernow) in Truro on Tuesday, January 21, starting at 10.30am.
The first of the three motions submitted for debate calls for a re-evaluation of safety plans for the Plusha junction on the A30 following several accidents and has been submitted by Cllr Adrian Parsons.
The second, submitted by Cllr Julian German, calls for the National Trust to use the holiday homes it owns in Cornwall for long-term lets for local people to help address the current housing crisis.
The third motion, which calls for any future devolution to be done on a Cornwall-only basis and not on any cross-border deal with neighbouring authorities, has been put forward by Cllr Dick Cole.
The Chairman of the council will decide on the day of the meeting if each motion can be discussed, or if they will be referred to committee instead.
The meeting will also see questions from the public and from councillors to Cabinet members.
Cllr Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, said: “These full council meetings offer the opportunity to hear opinions from across the chamber, and I look forward to discussing these vital issues.”
The public can watch proceedings at County Hall or via the online webcast service at www.cornwall.gov.uk/the-council-and-democracy/councillors-and-meetings/webcasts/