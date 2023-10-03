Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service have issued a warning to residents after doors helped prevent the spread of a fire.
Fire crews were called to a fire at a property in Jacobstow on September 30.
At the time of the incident, a spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Bude, Delabole, Holsworthy & Flexi duty officer attended a fire involving a workshop and residential house in the Jacobstow area. Crews used hose reel jets, breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. A crew from Wadebridge are currently in attendance monitoring the property for hot spots."
After the incident, Bude Community Fire Station put out a warning to residents upon assessing the aftermath of the fire, where a closed door helped prevent the fire from spreading.
A spokesperson for the station said: "We’d like to highlight the importance of closing internal doors before you go to bed after a fire broke out in Jacobstow.
"The pictures below are taken of the same door and clearly demonstrate how closing internal doors at night can be the difference between life and death.
"Thankfully the occupants were unharmed and despite the fire causing severe damage to a workshop, the main property remained virtually unscathed."Do you have a bedtime routine and escape plan?"