IT was the end of an era at Callington Fire Station as crew manager Richard Trevithick marked his final drill night after three decades of service.
The long-serving firefighter is retiring after 30 years with Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, having dedicated his career to protecting the Callington community.
Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the station to celebrate the milestone, paying tribute to his commitment, professionalism and years on the frontline.
Described as a respected and valued member of the crew, Richard’s departure signals a significant moment for the station.
Firefighters gave him a fitting send-off at Callington 8.5, marking his final “knock off, make up”.
Colleagues wished him a long and happy retirement, thanking him for his outstanding service.
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