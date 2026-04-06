A WOODEN cross was held aloft as the annual Good Friday Walk of Witness took place in the centre of St Austell.
Organised by Christians Together in St Austell, the walk was held to focus on the accounts in the Bible of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Gareth Bray, chair of Christians Together in St Austell, said: “Once again, St Austell witnessed the coming together of hundreds of Christians, from all denominations, in the Good Friday Walk of Witness.
“Commencing at Holy Trinity Church, the gathering then walked along Fore Street, where there were two stops for a prayer, Bible reading and an Easter hymn. The large, and growing, gathering followed the cross into Aylmer Square where a joint service was held.”
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