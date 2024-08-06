The Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service are inviting members of the public to have a go at being a firefighter.
The service, which will be inviting people to apply for the role of wholetime firefighter in September, is encouraging potential recruits to come along and find out more about the job.
The Have a Go events are open to anyone aged 18 or over. Attendees will try on firefighting gear, take part in activities and go on a tour of the station. They will also learn about the recruitment process and the fitness levels required to join.
Kath Billing, Chief Fire Officer at Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We hope these taster sessions will give people the opportunity to find out more about the role and the recruitment process.“
Antony Bartlett, Diversity and Inclusion Lead and Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are all different and we know that recognising our differences and being diverse helps us deliver the best service for our communities. That’s why we are keen to hear from people from a wide variety of backgrounds who are looking for a new challenge.”
The Have a Go events will take place at the following stations:
- Truro Community Fire Station: Sunday, August 18 at 9am-11am.
- Tolvaddon Community Fire Station: Wednesday, August 21 at 6pm-8pm.
- Falmouth Community Fire Station: Saturday, August at 9am-11am.
- Bodmin Community Fire Station: Saturday, September 7 at 9am-11am.
Attendees can expect to speak to current fire crews, learn about their routines, experiences, values and fitness requirements, try on firefighting gear, talk about the application process and development period, engage in practical demonstrations and get details on pay and key policies.
Attendees are advised to wear comfortable clothing. Active wear and trainers are recommended.
If you are unable to attend in person, there will be an opportunity to attend an online session to find out more and ask any questions.