FIRE crews from three stations attended a blaze that began in a shed.
The incident, near Callington during the afternoon of September 21, spread to three nearby garages containing vehicles.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “On September 21, Appliances from Launceston, Liskeard and Callington responded to this incident.
“On arrival a fire involving a shed which had spread to nearby garages containing three vehicles was discovered.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets used two hose reel jets, one main jet, one covering jet and one safety jet to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.”