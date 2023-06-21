There were no injuries in the outbuilding fire in Callington.
That's according to the fire crews from Callington Community Fire Station, that attended the early-morning blaze.
Fire crews from different stations in North and South East Cornwall were called to the blaze at 04:38 am this morning.
Upon arrival, they discovered that a 15 x 30m outbuilding was 'well alight' in a location at Newbridge, Callington.
In an update, a spokesperson said: "One Appliance from Callington and one from Liskeard Community Fire Station were mobilised. On arrival, an assistance message was given by the officer for additional pumping appliances and a water carrier due to no hydrants in the area. two appliances from Saltash Community Fire Station and the water carrier from Wadebridge Community Fire Station. Crews quickly got to work suppressing the fire, preventing escalation. No persons were injured.