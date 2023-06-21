In an update, a spokesperson said: "One Appliance from Callington and one from Liskeard Community Fire Station were mobilised. On arrival, an assistance message was given by the officer for additional pumping appliances and a water carrier due to no hydrants in the area. two appliances from Saltash Community Fire Station and the water carrier from Wadebridge Community Fire Station. Crews quickly got to work suppressing the fire, preventing escalation. No persons were injured.