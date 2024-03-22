MULTIPLE persons were evacuated after a fire at a block of flats.
Fire crews from multiple stations were called to the scene of a reported fire at a block of 37 flats in St Austell town centre.
The calls to the emergency services reported that multiple people were inside with smoke issuing from the building.
Crews from Mevagissey, St Dennis and Fowey fire stations initially responded to the call, with a station manager and group manager later attending the scene along with additional fire crews from Launceston and Lostwithiel stations and an operational support unit from St Austell.
However, it later transpired that further assistance was needed with two further appliances from St Austell and Bodmin joining the scene.
The block of flats was left inaccessible for a significant number of hours after the incident while an investigation took place.
A spokesperson said: “At 12.36am on Friday, March 22, fire control received the first of multiple 999 calls to a fire at a block of 37 flats in St Austell town centre. Callers stated multiple people were inside the building and smoke was issuing from the building.
“Three appliances were initially mobilised from Mevagissey, St Dennis and Fowey. Due to the number of calls received and multiple persons reported, fire control made a decision to make pumps four. A fourth pump was mobilised from Lostwithiel. A station manager and group manager were also mobilised along with an Incident Command Unit from Launceston and Operational Support Unit from St Austell.
“On arrival of the Station Manager further assistance was requested in the form of an additional two appliances from St Austell and Bodmin, an additional incident command init from St Just along with an additional station manager and group manager.
“This is a multiagency incident involving Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service as the lead agency supported by Devon and Cornwall Police and South Western Ambulance Service NHS Trust.”
A further update at 4.10am added: “All persons are now accounted for. Resources are now leaving the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and a full fire investigation will take place.”