FIRE CREWS were called to a more unusual type of fire - involving an electric shower.
Two crews from Liskeard Community attended a call to reports of flames seen from a bathroom at a property in the town.
It was successfully extinguished with no harm to occupants.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two crews from Liskeard attended a call to reports of flames seen in a bathroom and smoke coming from the window. Crews entered the building wearing two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet. Crews extinguished the fire involving an electric shower.”