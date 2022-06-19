Find out what’s inside the current 40-page Cornish Times edition on sale now

The front page of the latest issue of the Cornish Times on sale now. ( Picture: Tindle Newspapers )

THE latest Cornish Times is currently on sale and has 40 pages full of local news and features, so read about what’s inside:

- We lead with the fact that hundreds of social and club players could be left without a sport training facility this winter as talks begin over how to keep Liskeard’s all-weather Astro-turf pitches open. Floodlights at Liskeard School and Community College have failed and leisure operator GLL says it is now not taking bookings for the darker evenings from October as it would be unsafe to play.

- Love and positivity is pouring in from near and far to a fundraising appeal started in support of a teenager diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Barney Price, 15, and his family were given the shocking news that he has liver cancer just before Easter – and since that time Barney, who plays with Launceston Rugby Club, has been travelling to Bristol Hospital for chemotherapy, We report on how friends, family and the wider community are trying to help.

- The Forestry Commission has confirmed that it is investigating allegations of illegal tree-felling close to a proposed development site near St Cleer.

- Thanks to a joint initiative between Liskeard Mayor Simon Cassidy, Liskeard Town Council and Liskeard Town Forum the water supply has been restarted to the fountain on The Parade – though people are being reminded that the water is definitely not drinkable.

- Tributes have been paid to 50-year-old Denise Yeo from the Liskeard area who died following a road traffic collision on the A390 near Lostwithiel.

- Members of Slimming World groups in Liskeard, Callington, Saltash, Looe, Dobwalls and Torpoint have together collected 736 bags of clothes they have slimmed out of and have raised an estimated £25,760 for charity Cancer Research UK.

- In her this week’s Westminster Column South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray writes about chairing a committee helping to tighten up the law relating to sanctions on Russia, and also why she voted to support Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the recent Parliamentary confidence vote. She has also taken part in discussions about the UK Seafood Fund helping those in the fishing industry and was pleased to see cider made in Duloe is available in the Strangers Bar at the Houses of Parliament.

- In this week’s In My View column, Alex Polglase of the South East Cornwall Labour Party explains her concerns about management of NHS patients’ data being entrusted by the Government to a US company with a background in intelligence and defence in America.

- We have another packed Community page in this week’s Cornish Times – including Pensilva WI ladies showing that they hadn’t had enough of celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee over the main weekend, so they held a Jubilee party afterwards too! We also have a report on the re-election of Callington Mayor and Portreeve Mike Tagg.

- The Queen isn’t the only institution celebrating a Platinum Jubilee – this week we have a double-page feature on Liskeard’s unique not for profit Eventide care home celebrating its own 70th anniversary, having been founded in 1952, the year Her Majesty acceded to the throne. We also have more reports and pictures from local Queen’s Platinum Jubilee commemorations too.

- This week we not only have four pages of news and pictures from the Royal Cornwall Show – we also have an eight-page pull-out on the forthcoming Devon County Show due to take place at Westpoint, near Exeter, from June 30 to July 2.

- It’s a week for former BBC Spotlight presenter Justin Leigh’s fortnightly column for the Cornish Times – and this time around he contrasts this month’s wonderful Jubilee celebrations, with their sense of national pride and sense of community, with the political hullabaloo in Parliament as well as the behaviour shown by a minority of England football fans abroad. We also have our popular fortnightly Christian Comment column from worship leader Rachael Budd, and our monthly WI Topics column from Sheila Goldsworthy.

- There are six pages of Sport in this week’s Cornish Times, leading with the growing excitement at Waterways Stadium ahead of the new season after Saltash United unveiled four more very impressive new signings: striker Adam Carter, attacker Harrison Davis, central defender Callum O’Brien and midfielder Jake Miller. We also report that Torpoint Athletic first team’s assistant manager Gary Williams has taken the tough decision to stand down, and Liskeard Athletic have brought two familiar faces back to Lux Park ahead of the 2022-23 season. In addition, Saltash Borough manager Kevin McCann has rounded off a superb season by being named Cornwall FA Coach of the Year for adults. We also have words and pictures from St Dominick Football Club’s annual presentation night, as well as fixtures for the South West Peninsula League 2022-23 season. Other sports featuring this week include Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League, Athletics, Sailing, Point-to-Point, Golf, Bowls, Snooker, Pool and Short Mat Bowls.

- Other popular features in this week’s paper include Family Announcements, Court reports, Letters, Antiques and Auctions, Farming Livestock and Equipment sale reports, Wordsearch, Puzzles page, Property, Homes and Gardens, Public Notices, Planning, Recruitment, Care, Health and Wellbeing , and Motoring.