THE Monkey Sanctuary at St Martin in Looe has announced it will not be reopening this coming summer season.
In an emotional post on social media, Wild Futures - the charity that runs the sanctuary - has shared the decision not to open its doors this summer after much consideration.
Wild Futures is registered as a UK primate welfare and conservation charity rescuing, campaigning, educating and providing sanctuary to primates in need.
A spokesperson said: “Due largely to rising costs, the financial strain on our charity continues to impact us negatively. Sadly, we have had to make drastic, but necessary changes to our current model, whilst we carry out a strategic assessment of our operation. Simply put, we cannot afford to open our doors to the public.
“As a true Sanctuary, the monkeys in our care will always come first, and we are dedicating our entire efforts to them during this challenging time. We understand that this news may be disappointing for some, and we hope you can understand our reasons.”
The group is asking for supporters and adopters to continue their support of the charity and have asked those who were hoping to come and see the sanctuary this year to contact them via email at [email protected].
In response to messages of support, the charity said: “We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support that we have received since updating you all that our sanctuary has to remain closed to the public this year. This is a very difficult time for our charity, and we are very grateful for your kindness.”
Data from 2024 showed that the charity spent more than they earned with outgoings of £630,756 compared to an income of £559,690 from activities, donations and legacies, investments, and one government grant of £18,098.
According to their website, Wild Futures began life in 1964 as The Monkey Sanctuary; a centre which offered refuge to woolly monkeys rescued from the pet trade, following a rapid growth in the popularity of keeping exotic animals in the 1950s and 1960s.
Recognising that monkeys are social beings and inherently unsuitable for keeping in isolation in domestic situations, the Sanctuary’s founder, Len Williams established the project in Cornwall, on the site where the Wild Futures’ Monkey Sanctuary is found today.
From providing care for the initial five monkeys, The Monkey Sanctuary embarked on a period of growth, becoming the first centre in the world to successfully breed woolly monkeys, with its residents living out long and active lives.
The high welfare standards and innovative territory design allowed for maximum social interactions and the possibility for the monkeys to live in close-to-natural colonies. This led to the continued success of the centre and a reputation for excellence in the world of primate welfare.
To date, over 150 monkeys have been cared for at The Monkey Sanctuary, which still exists as a flagship project of Wild Futures and continues to be a primary focus of its primate welfare and rehabilitation work.