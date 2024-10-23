THE scaffolding is down, and preparations are underway for the opening of Pixel, the home of the Penzance Creative Cluster.
The three-storey state-of-the-art building, funded by Cornwall Council, the European Regional Development Fund and Government’s Future High Streets Fund, will offer more than 1,500m² of studio units and tenancies for a range of creative businesses – from visual artists and potters, to architects and digital media companies.
The project was delayed following the collapse of the construction company Midas in 2022, with contractor Kier Construction Ltd stepping in to complete the project on Causewayhead.
The internal works have now been completed, with the final external works now being undertaken. Pixel is expected to be fully operational and open to users in January 2025.
The building will be managed by Forward Space, one of the leading operators of shared workspaces across the South West. They are now taking enquiries for the space.
Cllr Louis Gardner, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for the economy, said: “I am delighted that we are now nearing the completion of this project, and I am really looking forward to seeing the first tenants moving in to take advantage of the fantastic facilities.
“Forward Space have a fantastic track record of managing shared workspaces and I know they have already received a large number of enquiries regarding the building, so I am sure it will prove a huge success.”
Cllr Tim Dwelly, Cornwall Councillor for Penzance East, said: “Residents and businesses have understandably been frustrated by how long this project has taken. But it's great news for Penzance that these long-standing plans are finally coming to fruition.
“I am delighted to hear about the strong demand from creative business and artists to move in and work in the new studios. The whole project was always designed to attract more people into Causewayhead to work and to shop, creating a real buzz in the area. This is about Penzance having greater high street vitality. Too many workspaces in the past have been located on business parks and campuses. Penzance deserves and will benefit from this boost.
“We have worked as a team in Penzance to deliver projects like this. But I also want to thank Cabinet member Cllr Louis Gardiner for sticking with us even when the development faced a major challenge when the original contractor Midas went bust. Now we need to focus on improving the public realm at the top of Causewayhead to improve the whole street scene at this gateway to PZ."
Gavin Eddy, CEO, of Forward Space said: “We are very excited to be taking the reins at Pixel. We've spent the last 15 years developing and nurturing creative communities across the South West.
"Penzance already has a huge amount of creative talent, and Pixel represents an opportunity to bring that community together in a physical space. We are looking forward to opening the doors and making Pixel the community of creators that we know it can be."
Further information about the space can be found at the Pixel Penzance website at www.pixelpenzance.co.uk
Further works will commence in January on and around Causewayhead, funded through the Penzance Town Deal funded Sustainable Transport project. This will deliver new road crossings as well as public realm improvements.